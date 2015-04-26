Chief honored at Wine for Hope



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A retired police chief was honored Saturday in Boardman for his lifetime of service helping children.

Youngstown State police chief John Gocala accepted the award at the Wine for Hope Event.

The annual wine tasting and charity event raises money for charity.

“Kids are the future of the world and when there is something they need, these types of organizations are available to assist them, especially those that are chronically ill and critically ill,” said Gocala.

WKBN First News Anchor Erica Thomas was master of ceremonies for the event.