BCI assisting in KDA investigation in Vienna



VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were out at the injection well in Vienna Township on Tuesday where an oil spill occurred earlier this month.

According to a BCI spokesperson, they are assisting in the investigation of an environmental allegation made against Klesse Development Associates. Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is awaiting the final work plan from KDA and their consultations on remediation.

The facility is being deconstructed and the injection wells are still shut down. The oil-based spill was traced back to a storage facility on the Kleese property.

So far, all tests on the water wells in the area have shown no signs of contamination.