Campbell woman charged with stealing from elderly woman

By Published: Updated:
campbell, ohio woman charged with stealing from 88-year-old woman

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman is behind bars after New Middletown police said she stole jewelry from an elderly woman while she was cleaning the victim’s house.

Kamala Belton, 22, who police said has a theft record, was hired to clean the victim’s condominium. When the victim noticed her jewelry was missing, she called police, who then contacted the company where Belton worked.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said initially, Belton denied stealing the jewelry, but later confessed. She has been charged with theft, a third-degree felony.

Police did recover one ring out of the thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen. The 88-year-old victim said one piece of missing jewelry was passed down from her mother and is more than 100 years old.

The police chief said this incident should serve as a warning to people to make sure they do background checks on companies before letting them inside to do work.

“Check the Better Business Bureau for any complaints, check on the Internet. Have the family check on the Internet to verify the company,” D’Egidio said.

The chief said the company that hired her missed Belton’s criminal history and believes the jewelry was stolen, melted down and pawned to pay for her boyfriend’s drug habit.

Belton is at the Mahoning County Jail on a $5,000 bond and is due for arraignment in Struthers Municipal Court on May 8.

D’Egidio said the theft charge was elevated because of the victim’s age.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s