Campbell woman charged with stealing from elderly woman

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman is behind bars after New Middletown police said she stole jewelry from an elderly woman while she was cleaning the victim’s house.

Kamala Belton, 22, who police said has a theft record, was hired to clean the victim’s condominium. When the victim noticed her jewelry was missing, she called police, who then contacted the company where Belton worked.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said initially, Belton denied stealing the jewelry, but later confessed. She has been charged with theft, a third-degree felony.

Police did recover one ring out of the thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen. The 88-year-old victim said one piece of missing jewelry was passed down from her mother and is more than 100 years old.

The police chief said this incident should serve as a warning to people to make sure they do background checks on companies before letting them inside to do work.

“Check the Better Business Bureau for any complaints, check on the Internet. Have the family check on the Internet to verify the company,” D’Egidio said.

The chief said the company that hired her missed Belton’s criminal history and believes the jewelry was stolen, melted down and pawned to pay for her boyfriend’s drug habit.

Belton is at the Mahoning County Jail on a $5,000 bond and is due for arraignment in Struthers Municipal Court on May 8.

D’Egidio said the theft charge was elevated because of the victim’s age.