BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Paramedics took a 70-year-old man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash in Bazetta.

The crash happened along Elm Road around 2 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said the man was driving a white Lincoln town car north when another car failed to yield the right of way when coming from B&K Market.

Police cited that driver. Emergency workers took the seventy-year-old man was to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of a possible neck injury.