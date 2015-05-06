Sparkle Market coming to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sparkle Market will open a store in Brookfield on May 29.

The store will be located at 7229 Warren Sharon Road, which is currently a Giant Eagle.

“For the past 10 years, I have been pleased to bring Brookfield customers the high quality foods, great overall value and convenient shopping experience at this location that Giant Eagle supermarkets are known for,” said Tony Modarelli, owner of South Avenue, Parkman Road and Reynolds Sparkle stores and president of Sparkle Markets. “But with the needs of the community in mind, we decided that it was time change the course of our Brookfield supermarket and reintroduce Sparkle Market.”

Store management is working to ensure that the transition for customers is as smooth as possible. The store will close at 6 p.m. on May 25 and re-open as a Sparkle Market at 8 a.m. on May 28.

Throughout this time, the pharmacy will remain open. The Giant Eagle Pharmacy will continue to operate within the Sparkle Market, and customers will experience no interruption in their regular pharmacy services at this location, according to a news release from Modarelli.