One injured in one-vehicle crash on I-680 in Austintown

A Jeep overturned on I-680 in Austintown


AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following a Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 680 in Austintown.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a Jeep northbound on the freeway when the crash occurred about 5:45 p.m. The patrol said a witness told them the woman drove over the white fog line on the right side of the road when she swerved left to miss an abandoned vehicle.

She overcorrected and hit the cement guardrail under the Lanterman Road bridge and overturned, the patrol said. The woman’s name has not been released, but the patrol said she was in her mid-to-late 50’s.

She had non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said.

The northbound lanes of I-680 were shut down for about an hour, causing major traffic tie-ups for several miles.

