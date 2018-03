LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis has risen more than 29 feet in the last 30 days after continued rainfall across Central Texas replenished the drought-stricken lake. The body of water is now 67 percent full, just 12 feet below its average.

Perhaps more staggering is lake levels have gone up 25 feet in the last seven days. Overall this year, the lake is up 35 feet.

See the timelapse of the last 30 days in the video below: