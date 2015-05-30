Cuyahoga Heights outlasts Mathews

KENT, OHIO (WKBN)-Mathews stranded the tying run at first in the 7th inning as Cuyahoga Heights will defend their state title as the Redskins topped the Mustangs 4-3.

Cuyahoga Heights pitcher Samantha Rodriguez walked Lenna Hoff with 2 outs in the 7th before striking out pinch-hitter Nicole Watts to end the game. Rodriguez pitched a complete game giving up 3 runs on 6 hits and 2 K’s.

The two teams battled back and forth throughout the game. Mathews struck first in the 1st off a sac fly that score Hoff who led the game off with a double.

But the Redskins answered right back with two runs in their half of the inning to take the lead.

Mathews tied the game in the 3rd when Hoff hit her 2nd double of the game to score Maddie Williams. Hoff went 2-3 with a walk.

Cuyahoga Heights had the answer again in their half of the inning as Alicia Falorio doubled to left field scoring a run, then was brought home by Morgan Orlowski’s single the very next at-bat to make the score 4-3.

The Mustangs closed the gap in the 6th when Meredith Grimes launched a solo home run to straightaway centerfield. The junior went 2-3 on the day.

Mathews ends the year with a 24-6 record and the AP 5th ranked team in Division IV.