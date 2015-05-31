Will Kasich run? Everyone is asking the question

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Governor John Kasich was making his rounds on political talk shows this morning.

Kasich was asked questions about running for president.

The Ohio Governor has hinted at a run for the top spot in the country for a couple of months now.

Sunday, he was compared to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, saying the two would possible be in the same “heat” if Kasich were to formally announce he’s running.

“Now as governor of Ohio, you know, we’ve gone from basically a state that was dead to a state that is optimistic and growing. And we just announced on Friday Amazon is locating a big facility here in the Midwest. I mean, we are growing jobs. We’ve cut the most amount of taxes,” said Ohio Governor John Kasich (R).

Kasich is expected to possibly make an announcement by the end of next month.