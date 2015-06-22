Interim Youngstown superintendent plans to ‘make impact’



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Youngstown City Schools superintendent does not start his job until July 1, but he was already in the district on Monday meeting with staff and board members.

Steve Stohla will serve as interim superintendent for about six months. He said he wants to make positive changes in the school district by addressing some of the basic problems facing students. And in Youngstown, that means overcoming factors outside the classroom.

“There is a lot of problems with poverty. To me, everything centralizes around poverty and opportunities that are either presented or not presented to students,” Stohla said.

He has led school districts across the state, including Ravenna, Brookfield and Alliance.

When asked what kind of change he could make in six months, Stohla admitted it will be tough.

“Six months is pretty tough to make an impact, but I think I can get things going in the right direction. I promised the board I would give an honest evaluation of the programs they are using and the personnel that they have,” Stohla said.

He also said he is not intimidated by the job ahead of him at the embattled city district.

“Being a leader is a leader. I want to do everything I can to help kids be successful,” Stohla said.

As for the Youngstown Board of Education, they said they are happy in the short term.

“I think we have a pretty good guy in Mr. Stohla. He can come in here and do a lot of things to help us balance the ship until we can get someone more permanent,” board member Ronald Shadd said.

Also on Monday, the Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission met and heard a report on student progress in the district. Administrators said problems with attendance and making sure students are in class are holding the district back.

Several students who qualified for help during the summer are not coming to school. School board members said they are behind the effort to increase attendance.

“We are going to do everything we can to work with programs and the parents to get the children engaged and when the children are not here to see what the issues are, that may be barriers to their performance or their attendance,” Shadd said.

The commission discussed truancy officers and putting greater effort into tracking kids down when they miss class.