Bristol Palin says she’s pregnant for second time

MARK THIESSEN Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 27, 2012 file photo, Bristol Palin attends the "Dancing with the Stars: All Stars" panel at the Disney ABC Television Critics Association session in Beverly Hills, Calif. Palin says she's pregnant for a second time. The daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin announced the pregnancy on her blog Thursday, June 25, 2015. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, FIle)
FILE - In this July 27, 2012 file photo, Bristol Palin attends the "Dancing with the Stars: All Stars" panel at the Disney ABC Television Critics Association session in Beverly Hills, Calif. Palin says she's pregnant for a second time. The daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin announced the pregnancy on her blog Thursday, June 25, 2015. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, FIle)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Bristol Palin, who launched an abstinence campaign after giving birth as an unwed teenage mother, announced Thursday she is pregnant with her second child out-of-wedlock.

The disclosure came a month after her wedding with Medal of Honor winner Dakota Meyer was called off.

Palin, the daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, directed Twitter followers and Facebook friends to her blog, where she announced the pregnancy. Her representative, David Martin, and Palin family lawyer John Tiemessen confirmed the blog post.

Martin declined further comment.

“I know this has been, and will be, a huge disappointment to my family, to my close friends, and to many of you,” the 24-year-old Palin wrote, before asking for privacy for her and her son Tripp.

“I do not want any lectures and I do not want any sympathy,” she said.

Palin was 18 when her mother was selected by U.S. Sen. John McCain to be his running mate in the 2008 presidential election. Shortly after the selection, it was announced that Bristol was pregnant.

Sarah Palin said Bristol and the baby’s father, later revealed to be Levi Johnston, would marry, but the couple eventually ended the relationship.

Bristol Palin later became a paid spokeswoman advocating abstinence and warning against teenage pregnancies. She twice performed on “Dancing with the Stars” and had a short-lived cable television show, “Life’s a Tripp.”

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s