Boardman lawyer gets ordained to perform same-sex weddings



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman lawyer wants to help same-sex couples get married, but he is not offering them legal services. He is offering them religious ones.

Attorney Damian Billak decided to get ordained as a minister so he could perform weddings. He supports equality for everyone and applied for his license in anticipation of Friday’s Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

He said a friend from Cleveland that he attended law school with posted on Facebook about being an officiant and Billak reached out to him to learn about becoming one himself.

He received his “Credentials of Ministry” from the Universal Life Church on Thursday.

“It is a great day. The things that happened down in Charleston. They are taking one flag down off of state houses in the south, the Confederate flag. And the Supreme Court allowed folks to raise another one with marriage equality,” Billak said.

Billak is offering his services to any couple that wants to get married. He is getting the word out through Facebook, the local Democratic Party and by talking to people.