Multiple fatalities in Tennessee pile-up on I-75

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Police in southeastern Tennessee say Interstate 75 has reopened about 12 hours after six people were killed in a nine-vehicle wreck.

Chattanooga Police Department spokesman Kyle Miller says the accident happened around 7:10 p.m. Thursday on I-75 northbound near the suburb of Ooltewah.

He said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Police believe more than 15 people were involved; the exact number is still being determined because multiple groups were taken to local hospitals.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Miller said on Friday morning that no further updates were immediately available.

