Sinkhole discovered in Youngstown

Published:
Sinkhole on Wychwood Lane in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – All of our recent rain caused a sinkhole to open on the south side of Youngstown, revealing a sewer collapse.

The 10-inch pipe on Wychwood Lane was scheduled for repairs in just a few days, but it is getting done now. The problem was discovered Monday morning when someone noticed the ground had sunk several feet.

Crews are taking out the old clay pipe and replacing it with a plastic one. Workers said trying to excavate in all this rain makes work difficult.

The road will be closed for a few weeks except to local traffic.

