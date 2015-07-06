MVFC Summer Preview: Missouri State

2015 Missouri State Bears

Head Coach: Dave Steckel, 1st season (0-0)

2014 Record: 4-8 (1-7), 9th MVFC

Looking for another team? Check out the rest of our MVFC Summer Previews.

Team Statistics (League Rank)

Scoring Offense: 22.9 (9th)

Scoring Defense: 26.0 (7th)

Total Offense: 347.1 (10th)

Rushing Offense: 180.7 (4th)

Passing Offense: 166.4 (10th)

Total Defense: 387.5 (8th)

Rushing Defense: 186.7 (9th)

Passing Defense: 200.8 (3rd)

Schedule

Sept. 5 – at Memphis, 6 pm

Sept. 12 – Chadron State, 2 pm

Sept. 19 – at Arkansas State, 6 pm

Oct. 3 – Indiana State, 6 pm

Oct. 10 – at Southern Illinois, 6 pm

Oct. 17 – Illinois State, 2 pm

Oct. 24 – at South Dakota, 2 pm

Oct. 31 – South Dakota State, 2 pm

Nov. 7 – at Youngstown State, 1 pm

Nov. 14 – Northern Iowa, 2 pm

Nov. 21 – at North Dakota State, 2:30 pm

Post-Season History

FCS Championships: None

FCS Playoff Appearances: 2

Playoff Record: 1-2

Last Trip: 1990

Preview: It’s been 25 years since the Bears made a post-season appearance. With a total of 12 starters returning (5 offense, 7 defense), first-year coach Dave Steckel will have his work cut out for him. Leading the offense back is their senior starting center – Robert Booker (Ozark, MO). The three-year letterwinner has started 35 games in his career playing in Springfield. Wideouts Eric Christophel (Nixa, MO) and Malik Earl (Oklahoma City, OK) both return. Christophel caught 21 balls for 208 yards while Earl made 19 receptions for 302 stripes. The offense will be led by first-year coordinator Mario Verduzco, who spent the last 14 years at Northern Iowa…Defensively, the Bears welcome back three starting linemen, a pair of linebackers and two cornerbacks. Along the line, Cecil Bratton (St. Joseph, MO) is back in the middle at nose tackle after starting all twelve games and James Barnes (St. Louis, MO) returns to his right end spot. Bratton filled the middle with 42 defensive stops. Barnes led Missouri State with 5 quarterback takedowns. Dylan Cole (Rogersville, MO) and Christian Hoffman (Joplin, MO) started every game a year ago at their linebacker spots. Cole finished the 2014 season with 92 tackles (2.5 sacks) while Hoffman was fourth in that category with 65 (3.0 sacks). Vashon Landers (Valley, AL) and Eric Phillips (Kirkwood, MO) both are back at their corner positions. Landers intercepted a pass and deflected 3 others. Phillips led the Bears with 3 interceptions (7 PD). Marcus Yokeley will serve as the defensive coordinator at Missouri State this year. He spent the last three at Lindenwood as their defensive line coach.