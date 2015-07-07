Driver hits Warren police car, tries to flee

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver rear-ended a police cruiser in Warren Tuesday morning, then sped away from the scene, according to a witness.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Summit St. and Tod Ave. Police said Chelsie Spelich, 20, hit a police unit, causing it to side-swipe two other vehicles.

Police said they caught up with Spelich a short distance away from where the cars were hit. Emergency medical personnel took Spelich, as well as the police officer in the cruiser, to a local hospital.

Troopers charged Spelich with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.