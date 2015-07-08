Video: Tarp swallows groundskeeper at Pirates game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WISH) — There was a pretty scary moment during Tuesday night’s Padres-Pirates game in Pittsburgh.

Groundskeepers were putting the tarp on the field for a rain delay, when they lost control of it.

The tarp blew over from the strong winds and swallowed up a member of the crew.

Pirates players, including former Indianapolis Indian Andrew McCutchen, ran out to help.

The groundskeeper was able to walk away from the incident and appeared to be OK.

