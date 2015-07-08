Wet weather has led to more mosquitoes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A wet spring and summer is creating the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and the West Nile Virus.

According to health officials, the number of West Nile cases in Ohio has increased this year compared to last year. In the Valley, health officials are reminding people to do whatever they can to get rid of standing water on their property, which is where mosquitoes produce.

However, not every mosquito carries the West Nile Virus.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney said there are simple steps people should take to protect themselves.

“Prevention is the key. It’s not something to be worried about, but you need to prevent. You need to wear long sleeves, you need to use a repellent.”

Sweeney also said staying indoors at dusk may help prevent mosquito bites.