YSU’s Rivers Tabbed Preseason STATS FCS All-American

YSU's Derek Rivers was named a preseason STATS FCS All-American.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coming off one of the top season’s by a defensive lineman in school history, junior defensive end Derek Rivers has been tabbed a preseason STATS FCS All-American, the service announced today.

Rivers was named to the STATS’ third-team. During the 2015 campaign, STATS LLC., will take over for The Sports Network as the foremost authority on the FCS.

Last year Rivers was a first-team all-conference selection. He had 14 sacks, the third-most by a player in school history and the most by a Penguin in the regular season. Of his 14 sacks, 10 came in Missouri Valley Football Conference action. He had 50 tackles on the season, 41 of which came in league play.

Additionally, he was the first YSU defensive lineman to earn first-team honors since Mychal Savage in 2009.

He is one of 17 players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference to be on the first, second or third team.

Rivers is one of seven defensive starters to return from last season’s 7-5 squad. Also returning on the defensive unit are DE Terrell Williams, DT Emmanuel Kromah, LB Jaylin Kelly, FS Tre’ Moore, LB Dubem Nwadiogbu and CB Nate Dortch.

The Penguins will open the 2015 campaign on Sept. 5 when they visit Pittsburgh. Kickoff against the Panthers at Heinz Field is set for 1 p.m.

