Gomes, Kipnis lift Indians past Reds in 11

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cleveland Indians had plenty of scoring chances. They cashed in on just enough to squeeze out a win.

Yan Gomes drew a bases-loaded walk – Cleveland’s fourth of the game – to drive in the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and the Indians beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Sunday.

Jason Kipnis added a sacrifice fly in the 11th for Cleveland.

“We had some great late-game at bats,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona, who rued Cleveland’s season high 18 runners left on base. “We scored on four walks and a sacrifice fly. That’s an interesting way to score five runs.”

Pedro Villareal (1-3) gave up singles to Mike Aviles, Michael Bourn and Brandon Moss to open the 11th and load the bases. He then walked Gomes for force in the Indians’ go-ahead run and Kipnis followed with his sacrifice fly.

“It wasn’t frustrating,” Gomes said of not getting more out of bases-loaded opportunities. “We really worked to get into those situations.”

Marc Rzepczynski (2-3) pitched two-thirds of an inning to get the win, and Zach McAllister got the last two outs for his first career save.

The Indians led 3-2 in the ninth, but Eugenio Suarez doubled off closer Cody Allen with two outs and scored on Jason Bourgeois’s single. The blown save was Allen’s second in 21 opportunities.

Allen also gave up Joey Votto’s RBI single in the eighth.

The last team to score four or more runs on bases-loaded walks was the Boston Red Sox in a 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox on May 7, 1992.

“It was an anomaly,” said Reds manager Bryan Price, whose pitchers issued 10 walks, the most since walking 11 on Sept. 18, 2013, at Houston. “It was a game where something had to give and they beat us. You just don’t see games like this.”

Reds closer Aroldis Chapman struck out five in two innings to set a major league record for the fastest to reach 500 career strikeouts.

Chapman, who routinely throws over 100 mph, reached the mark when he got pinch-hitter Giovanny Urshela to end the 10th inning. The All-Star lefty needed just 292 innings to reach 500 strikeouts. The previous mark was by San Diego’s Craig Kimbrel, who got to 500 in his 305th inning on May 25.

Cincinnati starter Johnny Cueto, making perhaps his final start in Cincinnati with the trade deadline looming, issued six walks – as many as he had allowed since 2011.

Cueto matched his season low with two strikeouts while allowing two runs and four hits in four innings. His abbreviated start snapped his streak of consecutive starts with at least five innings at 53, but he said he wasn’t distracted.

“I expect you to ask me about trades,” Cueto said through assistant trainer and interpreter Tomas Veras. “I can’t think about it when I’m pitching. I have to keep my mind in the game.”

Carlos Carrasco worked around Suarez’s solo home run to last six innings, allowing four hits and one run with one walk and six strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

After getting the first two outs of the second inning, Cueto allowed Carrasco’s first career hit in eight at bats and walked three batters, including Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded for a 1-0 lead. The three walks were as many as Cueto issued in any of his previous 17 starts this season.

Suarez tied it in the bottom of the inning with his fifth homer of the season.

Bourn led off the fourth with a single and was pushed around the bases by three more walks, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The Indians extended their lead to 3-1 when Michael Brantley drew his second bases-loaded walk of the game in the sixth.

BEEN AWHILE

The last time Reds pitchers had four bases-loaded walks in a game was on Sept. 20, 1970, in an 11-2 loss to Atlanta. The last time Cleveland batters drew four walks in a game was on June 25, 1969, in a 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

GOT HIS NUMBER

Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton has been caught stealing seven times in 52 tries this season. Cleveland’s Roberto Perez has gotten him twice, on May 23 and Sunday. Hamilton’s 45 steals lead the major leagues.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin is scheduled to pitch four innings or 65 pitches for Triple-A Columbus on Monday, manager Terry Francona said on Sunday. The appearance would be the fourth of his rehab assignment after undergoing shoulder surgery. He has a 5.40 ERA with three walks and eight strikeouts in a combined 8 1/3 innings over the first three.

Reds: 3B Todd Frazier got Sunday off after going 0 for 9 in Cincinnati’s first two games after the All-Star break. Frazier also was 0 for 3 in the All-Star Game, leaving him hitless since winning the Home Run Derby on Monday.

UP NEXT

Indians: After getting Monday off in Milwaukee, Cleveland opens a two-game interleague series against the Brewers on Tuesday with RHP Danny Salazar (8-4, 3.74) scheduled to start. Salazar’s eight wins matches his previous career total.

Reds: Rookie RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-4, 3.53) is Cincinnati’s scheduled starter for Monday’s opener of a four-game series against the Cubs, which includes a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

