New Dunkin' Donuts, Subway locations announced

subway restaurant locations opening in boardman, ohio and poland, ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kutlick Realty announced several real estate developments in the Mahoning Valley in a press release sent Wednesday.

The following were among the store openings and movements listed in the press release:

  • A Dunkin Donuts will be constructed in North Lima at the corner of Market Street and South Avenue.
  • Two new Subways will be opening in the area this year: One on Market St in Boardman by Eat N Park and one on Center Rd (US 224) in Poland next to Dairy Queen.
  • Center For Women will open an office at the Oakmont Plaza in Columbiana.
  • Cowles Tool relocated to the former Hynes Steel building (27,916 SF) on Four Mile Run Rd in Austintown.

