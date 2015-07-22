New Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway locations announced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kutlick Realty announced several real estate developments in the Mahoning Valley in a press release sent Wednesday.

The following were among the store openings and movements listed in the press release:

A Dunkin Donuts will be constructed in North Lima at the corner of Market Street and South Avenue.

Two new Subways will be opening in the area this year: One on Market St in Boardman by Eat N Park and one on Center Rd (US 224) in Poland next to Dairy Queen.

Center For Women will open an office at the Oakmont Plaza in Columbiana.

Cowles Tool relocated to the former Hynes Steel building (27,916 SF) on Four Mile Run Rd in Austintown.