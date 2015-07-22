YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kutlick Realty announced several real estate developments in the Mahoning Valley in a press release sent Wednesday.
The following were among the store openings and movements listed in the press release:
- A Dunkin Donuts will be constructed in North Lima at the corner of Market Street and South Avenue.
- Two new Subways will be opening in the area this year: One on Market St in Boardman by Eat N Park and one on Center Rd (US 224) in Poland next to Dairy Queen.
- Center For Women will open an office at the Oakmont Plaza in Columbiana.
- Cowles Tool relocated to the former Hynes Steel building (27,916 SF) on Four Mile Run Rd in Austintown.
1 thought on “New Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway locations announced”
