Bristol Fire Department gets landscaping makeover



BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – In Bristolville on Friday, a few volunteers were sprucing up the landscaping at the Bristol Fire Department.

It was part of a community project put on by Bristol’s Class of 1981. For their 34th reunion, classmates wanted to give back to the community where they grew up, since some of them have moved out of state.

They even got a few scouts and basketball players to help out too. Lowe’s donated the flowers and bushes the volunteers were planting.

“We wanted to do a reunion, but we didn’t want to just show up in town and do a dinner and stuff so we made a community project. The township said they would let us do this at the fire department, so we got classmates together,” organizer Joe Rine said.

The Class of 1981 is holding their reunion at the old fire station on Saturday.