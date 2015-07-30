Kurt Cobain’s family wants death-scene photos kept sealed

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1993 file photo, Nirvana band members, Chris Novoselic, from left, Dave Grohl, and Kurt Cobain pose, with an unidentified man, right, after receiving an award for best alternative video for "In Bloom" at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Calif. Cobain’s widow and daughter are urging a Seattle judge not to release death-scene photos and records that a lawsuit claims will prove the Nirvana frontman was murdered more than 20 years ago. Superior Court Judge Theresa Doyle is set to hear arguments Friday, July 31, 2015, over whether to proceed with a trial after Richard Lee, who runs a Seattle public access TV show, sued the city and the Seattle Police Department for the material he says will show Cobain didn’t die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1994, The Seattle Times reported. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1993 file photo, Nirvana band members, Chris Novoselic, from left, Dave Grohl, and Kurt Cobain pose, with an unidentified man, right, after receiving an award for best alternative video for "In Bloom" at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Calif. Cobain’s widow and daughter are urging a Seattle judge not to release death-scene photos and records that a lawsuit claims will prove the Nirvana frontman was murdered more than 20 years ago. Superior Court Judge Theresa Doyle is set to hear arguments Friday, July 31, 2015, over whether to proceed with a trial after Richard Lee, who runs a Seattle public access TV show, sued the city and the Seattle Police Department for the material he says will show Cobain didn’t die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1994, The Seattle Times reported. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

SEATTLE (AP) – Kurt Cobain’s widow and daughter are urging a Seattle judge not to release death-scene photos and records that a lawsuit claims will prove the Nirvana frontman was murdered more than 20 years ago.

Superior Court Judge Theresa Doyle is set to hear arguments Friday over whether to proceed with a trial after Richard Lee, who runs a Seattle public access TV show, sued the city and the Seattle Police Department for the material he says will show Cobain didn’t die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1994, The Seattle Times reported.

The city is arguing that the material should stay sealed for the sake of the family’s privacy. Cobain’s widow, rocker and actress Courtney Love, and their daughter have written to the court about the physical and psychological impact that the release of the graphic photos would have on their lives.

“I have had to cope with many personal issues because of my father’s death. Coping with even the possibility that those photographs could be made public is very difficult,” Frances Bean Cobain wrote. “Further sensationalizing it through the release of these pictures would cause us indescribable pain.”

She wrote that she already faces harassment from fans “obsessed” with her father and fears that could get worse.

One fan broke into her California home and waited three days for her to return from vacation because he “believed my father’s soul had entered my body,” Frances Bean Cobain wrote in her declaration.

According to their statements, neither woman has seen the photos of Cobain’s body.

In 1995, Love got court permission to keep Cobain’s suicide note, and another note used for handwriting analysis, out of the public eye.

Seattle police did release two previously unseen images from suicide scene last year. One showed a box containing drug paraphernalia, a spoon and what look like needles on the floor next to half a cigarette and sunglasses. The other showed the paraphernalia box closed, next to cash, a cigarette pack and a wallet that appeared to show Cobain’s identification.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Kurt Cobain’s family wants death-scene photos kept sealed

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s