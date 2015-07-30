New Lake Newport test results show ‘safe’ E. Coli levels

By Published: Updated:
mill creek park, youngstown, ohio water testing locations
Mill Creek Park will be testing Lake Newport's water for E. Coli weekly at the above locations until some time in October.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Health just shared with WKBN the results from Wednesday’s water tests of Mill Creek Park’s Lake Newport.

Health officials took three samples at three different locations, including the walking bridge near Sheban Drive, the boat house and the boat launch.

The highest count of E. Coli bacteria was at the walking bridge. It was 127, which is considered safe.

But, the Board of Park Commissioners will keep the lakes closed until they can do more extensive testing over the next three months.

Wednesday’s numbers are one-tenth of what they found on July 9. The July 9 test followed almost a month of continuous rain, whereas the past few days the area has had hot, dry weather.

27 Investigates hired its own lab to bring viewers the first bacteria results out of the lake in early July. Count on WKBN 27 First News to continue to provide updates on the weekly testing at Mill Creek Park.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s