New Lake Newport test results show ‘safe’ E. Coli levels



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Health just shared with WKBN the results from Wednesday’s water tests of Mill Creek Park’s Lake Newport.

Health officials took three samples at three different locations, including the walking bridge near Sheban Drive, the boat house and the boat launch.

The highest count of E. Coli bacteria was at the walking bridge. It was 127, which is considered safe.

But, the Board of Park Commissioners will keep the lakes closed until they can do more extensive testing over the next three months.

Wednesday’s numbers are one-tenth of what they found on July 9. The July 9 test followed almost a month of continuous rain, whereas the past few days the area has had hot, dry weather.

27 Investigates hired its own lab to bring viewers the first bacteria results out of the lake in early July. Count on WKBN 27 First News to continue to provide updates on the weekly testing at Mill Creek Park.