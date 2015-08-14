Austintown School District rolls out bus-tracking app



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Local Schools has 46 buses that transport nearly 4,000 students on any given school day.

Starting this year, the district will be introducing a new way for parents to keep track of their student’s bus, down to the minute.

My Stop is an app that’s connected with the GPS system already in the buses. It can be downloaded on Apple and Android phones or accessed online.

“In the winter time, we have things that occur here, a bus won’t start, or there is a road closure, that we have to go around that causes delays,” Austintown Schools Transportation Director Colleen Murphy-Penk said. “We don’t want children standing outside for twenty minutes in the cold.”

Safety measures have been put in place to protect the students on the bus.

Parents are given specific log-in information to prevent strangers from accessing the tracking feature. School leaders say the district is constantly trying to find new uses for technology.

“That’s what we try to do as much as we can, to use technology to to make our jobs better, make the system better and also find ways to save money,” Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca said.

Austintown will also be starting a cloud-based security system this year to help with emergency management. Plus, 2015-16 is the second year that students in grades 6-12 will receive chrome books.

“I think schools are going to become more technology-based, so I think it’s a good idea that we are starting now,” Austintown Senior Jake Dorbish said.

Vincent says they’re constantly looking at ways to move forward and be better for the parents and students.

For information on dowloading the app, you can visit Austintown Schools’ website.