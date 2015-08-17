New machinery in war on bad roads



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Score one for the team fighting local pothole-ridden roads. The Trumbull and Mahoning County engineer’s offices have gotten together and purchased a new milling apparatus.

The 2015 Wirtgen Milling Machine is much smaller than most of the equipment you see taking up old pavement. This allows county crews to do smaller sections of bad roadway, followed behind by the asphalt truck.

Trumbull Engineer Randy Smith used the equipment on a short stretch of Atlantic Street NE in Warren on Monday (see above). “It’s certainly going to help both of our respective counties address some of the scenarios with the potholes, the challenges we have”, says Smith. “I believe this is the first type of partnership with Mahoning County that’s ever occured.”

The milling machine cost just over $231.000. Mahoning and Trumbull counties plan to share it on a rotating basis.