New machinery in war on bad roads

By Published: Updated:
Wirtgen Milling Machine, Aug. 17, 2015
The 2015 Wirtgen Milling Machine taking up old pavement on Atlantic Street NE in Warren. Aug. 17, 2015


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Score one for the team fighting local pothole-ridden roads. The Trumbull and Mahoning County engineer’s offices have gotten together and purchased a new milling apparatus.

The 2015 Wirtgen Milling Machine is much smaller than most of the equipment you see taking up old pavement. This allows county crews to do smaller sections of bad roadway, followed behind by the asphalt truck.

Trumbull Engineer Randy Smith used the equipment on a short stretch of Atlantic Street NE in Warren on Monday (see above). “It’s certainly going to help both of our respective counties address some of the scenarios with the potholes, the challenges we have”, says Smith. “I believe this is the first type of partnership with Mahoning County that’s ever occured.”

The milling machine cost just over $231.000. Mahoning and Trumbull counties plan to share it on a rotating basis.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s