Queen of Hearts game draws thousands to Austintown restaurant



AUSTINTOWN TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – They’ve been lining up at all hours at the Barry Dyngles Pub on Raccoon Road in Austintown, but they’re not all there to eat. For weeks, the Raccoon Road restaurant known for its barbeque has been selling tickets for a card game known as “Queen of Hearts”.

“Last week we sold about 65,000 tickets.We’re projecting to go a little higher than that this week” says Barry Dyngles Manager Doug Duganne.He says the game actually started last October with 54 cards, a traditional deck with two jokers. A card is turned over every Wednesday night.

Duganne says , “For a dollar, you buy a ticket and you pick a number where you think the Queen of Hearts is. We flip that card over and if it’s the queen of hearts, you win. If not, its progressive. It goes into the next week”. So there are 11 cards left on the board now, with the pot at around $300,000.

Player Karen Vargo of Boardman says, “I bought fifty dollars worth now. And I have to come back after work and buy sixty dollars worth”.

Although, by law, the restaurant can’t keep any of the pot for themselves, Duganne says it’s having a positive impact. Duganne says business is perhaps two or times what the pub might otherwise see, and the game is already showing up in a number of other restaurants in the area.

And since the winner needs to be present to claim a prize, managers expect to see several thousand people on Wednesday night at 8 when the next card is drawn.