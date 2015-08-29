Former lawmaker from northern Ohio appeals theft conviction

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) – A former northern Ohio lawmaker is appealing his conviction on a felony theft charge.

Republican Steve Kraus of Sandusky filed the appeal Thursday.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation in mid-August. The 56-year-old Kraus forfeited his seat in the Ohio House after a jury convicted him in July.

He was accused of stealing antiques and other items from a home while doing work as an auctioneer. His attorney has said Kraus took items from a Port Clinton home to inventory them for auction at a real estate agent’s request.

Kraus was indicted last November, days after he won his House seat. It was his first term in office.

Kraus told the Sandusky Register that he feels the case was politically motivated.

