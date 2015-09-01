Columbiana Port Authority CEO to wrap it up this month

By Published: Updated:
Tracey Drake. Sept. 1, 2015
Tracey Drake. Drake wraps up a 22-year career heading up the Columbiana County Port Authority at the end of the month.(Courtesy of the Morning Journal)


LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – His is the face of economic development in Columbiana County. Longtime CEO of the Columbiana County Port Authority Tracey Drake is wrapping up a 22-year career, reports the Morning Journal.

Drake in a prepared news release says the port authority board is not offering him a new contract. The current contract expires Sept. 30.

Drake stated in the release that the port authority has assisted in $1 billion worth of private sector investment in projects that resulted in the creation and retention of an estimated 2,000 jobs. At the same time, port authority assets have grown from $5 million to $40 million.

Drake plans to move to Florida where his wife has already established a psychiatric practice. He expects to visit Ohio often though.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s