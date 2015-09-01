Columbiana Port Authority CEO to wrap it up this month



LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – His is the face of economic development in Columbiana County. Longtime CEO of the Columbiana County Port Authority Tracey Drake is wrapping up a 22-year career, reports the Morning Journal.

Drake in a prepared news release says the port authority board is not offering him a new contract. The current contract expires Sept. 30.

Drake stated in the release that the port authority has assisted in $1 billion worth of private sector investment in projects that resulted in the creation and retention of an estimated 2,000 jobs. At the same time, port authority assets have grown from $5 million to $40 million.

Drake plans to move to Florida where his wife has already established a psychiatric practice. He expects to visit Ohio often though.