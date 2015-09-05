DWI charge after car crashes into World Trade Center barrier

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say a motorist who plowed into a security barrier outside the World Trade Center has been arrested on drunken driving charges.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police spokesman says the barrier wasn’t damaged in the crash. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the high-security site in lower Manhattan.

Police spokesman Joe Pentangelo says driver Paul Cederdahl of Red Bank, New Jersey, was swaying and speaking incoherently after crashing his Volvo, and officers found an open bottle of vodka on the passenger-side floor.

No one was injured.

The 47-year-old Cederdahl was due in court Saturday. The voice mailbox for a number listed to him isn’t accepting messages, and it’s unclear whether he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.

