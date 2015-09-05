DWI charge after car crashes into World Trade Center barrier

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say a motorist who plowed into a security barrier outside the World Trade Center has been arrested on drunken driving charges.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police spokesman says the barrier wasn’t damaged in the crash. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the high-security site in lower Manhattan.

Police spokesman Joe Pentangelo says driver Paul Cederdahl of Red Bank, New Jersey, was swaying and speaking incoherently after crashing his Volvo, and officers found an open bottle of vodka on the passenger-side floor.

No one was injured.

The 47-year-old Cederdahl was due in court Saturday. The voice mailbox for a number listed to him isn’t accepting messages, and it’s unclear whether he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s