Police use stun gun on naked Ohio man they say bit officer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Police in northeast Ohio say no charges have been filed against a man they say they shocked with a stun gun after he was seen running naked and bit an officer.

Springfield Township police said Thursday that 24-year-old Jordn Miller remained hospitalized in serious condition.

A police report says officers responded Tuesday afternoon to calls about a naked man “acting strange” in the Summit County township.

Police say the Springfield Township man was clothed when officers arrived but kicked them as they tried to remove him from a vehicle the owner said he was stealing. Police say Miller bit an officer before the stun gun was deployed.

The report says Miller showed drug overdose signs. Amanda Weatherholt told Northeast Ohio Media Group her fiance is bipolar.

The investigation is continuing.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)