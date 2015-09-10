Police use stun gun on naked Ohio man they say bit officer

By Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Police in northeast Ohio say no charges have been filed against a man they say they shocked with a stun gun after he was seen running naked and bit an officer.

Springfield Township police said Thursday that 24-year-old Jordn Miller remained hospitalized in serious condition.

A police report says officers responded Tuesday afternoon to calls about a naked man “acting strange” in the Summit County township.

Police say the Springfield Township man was clothed when officers arrived but kicked them as they tried to remove him from a vehicle the owner said he was stealing. Police say Miller bit an officer before the stun gun was deployed.

The report says Miller showed drug overdose signs. Amanda Weatherholt told Northeast Ohio Media Group her fiance is bipolar.

The investigation is continuing.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s