Storm Team 27: Dry weather through Thursday



Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 50°

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather expected overnight with lows in the low 50’s. Watch for patchy fog.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Look for another great day Thursday with sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will build into the low 80’s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Nice weather is expected through the end of the week. Showers with the chance for a thunderstorm will return this weekend. Friday night football is looking dry. There will be a chance for showers later Friday night. Saturday will bring a better chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening.

FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83°

Thursday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 52°

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 83°

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81° Low: 59°

Sunday: Partly sunny. Cooler.

High: 67° Low: 48°

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 69° Low: 46°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 69° Low: 52°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 73° Low: 52°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 74° Low: 53°

