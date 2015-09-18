Witness to Ohio bus driver blowing through stop sign: ‘She does it every day’

A bus driver in Springdale, Ohio is off the job after he is caught running stop signs.


SPRINGDALE, Ohio (CNN) – With Springdale Elementary student on board, a school bus is caught on camera blowing through a stop sign. It happened not once, but possibly multiple times.

The woman who shot the video at the Ruskin Drive and Neuss Avenue intersection took video of the same driver she says one block away.

“That makes me scared. Makes me frightened because they have other people’s children in their hands, and we expect them to make the right decisions,” said parent Rhonda Brown Jones.

The Princeton superintendent said even if the students were not on board, the behavior wouldn’t be tolerated.

The school released the following statement:

“We are disappointed by the performance captured on this video, as it does not reflect first- dedication to safety or the very rigorous training our drivers undergo. The driver has been removed from service as we continue our internal review.”

