Mathews falls late despite Leipply’s big day

HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Justus Harris scored the game-winning touchdown to give Western Reserve Academy the 33-27 win over Mathews this afternoon.

Harris closed out the contest with 115 yards on 5 carries and 3 scores total. He also had 3 catches for 84 yards. The Pioneers’ quarterback Colt Roe completed 13 of 22 for 234 yards and 3 touchdown strikes. Michael Malen snagged 5 balls while compiling 94 yards and 2 TDs.

Mathews led 12-0 in the first quarter. Bryan Leipply ran the ball 28 times as he gained 189 yards and had 3 touchdowns on the ground. Robbie Helmick caught a 66 yards touchdown pass in the second half to tie the game at 20. The Mustangs outscored their first three opponents by a combined margin of 134-8.

Western Reserve Academy outgained Mathews by 397-306 total yards.

The Mustangs (3-1) will host Rootstown next Friday. The Pioneers (2-2) will travel to Crestline in week five.

