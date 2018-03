COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana defeated Mineral Ridge 42-7 Friday night behind another strong performance from quarterback Mitch Davidson.

Davidson finished the night with 305 yards passing and 82 yards rushing.

Columbiana led 42-0 at the half.

Columbiana will visit Southern next week. Mineral Ridge will host Sebring.