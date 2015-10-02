YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Breast cancer touches everyone.
WKBN 27 First News wants you to take part in an important public service that may save a life, Buddy Check 27.
Fill out the form below and starting October 27th, you’ll receive a monthly e-mail reminder every month on the the 27th to perform a self-examination. Then, pick a friend, co-worker, family member or any woman in your life and remind them to do the same.
Together we can hold one another accountable because early detection can save a life.
Buddy Check 27 is brought to you by Dallas W. Hartman Attorneys at Law. Dallas helps.
1 thought on “Buddy Check 27”
