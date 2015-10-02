Hubbard overcomes rocky start, wins

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Wanting to put an end to their two game losing streak, George Hill put the Hubbard Eagles on his back scoring four times, leading Hubbard to a 35-14 victory.

In the first quarter, Hill broke free of the Red Dragons’ defense, taking the ball 81 yards for the score.

Niles would answer on a 27 yard Jimmy Vaughn run for a score. A successful two-point conversion put Niles ahead 8-7.

Then the Red Dragons’ defense would step up with a big play. Jaisson Faison picked up an Eagle fumble and took it for the score, increasing Niles’ lead to 14-7.

The Eagles would again turn to Hill, this time through the air when Cam Ingram hit him from 32 yards out, tying the game at 14.

With seconds remaining in the half, it was Hill again taking the ball and running away from the entire Red Dragon defense, 64 yards for the touchdown.

In the second half, the Eagles took over. Dom Pantone punched it in from one yard out with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter to increase Hubbard’s lead to 28-14.

In the fourth, it was Hill once again finding the endzone to make it 35-14.

Hubbard (4-2) hosts Jefferson next Friday.

Niles (3-3) will travel to Canfield in week seven.

Stats

Total Yards

Hubbard – 510

Niles – 289

Rushing

George Hill, Hubbard – 19 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns

Brandon Rios, Hubbard – 16 carries for 120 yards

Dom Pantone, Hubbard – 7 carries for 21 yards and one touchdown

Jimmy Baughn, Niles – 10 carries for 48 yards and one touchdown

Passing

Tyler Srbinovich, Niles – 15 for 31 for 210 yards and two interceptions

Receiving

Marlon Pierson, Niles – 4 catches for 70 yards

Jasson Faison, Niles – 4 catches for 44 yards