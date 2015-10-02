Super Nats leaving Salem

SALEM, Ohio (Morning Journal) — The Steel Valley Super Nationals and Quaker City Motorsports Park have ended a 10-year relationship.

There will not be a 2016 Super Nats event at the drag strip, according to the Super Nats Facebook page that said, “After 10 years of Rockin’ and Racin’, the Steel Valley Super Nationals must unfortunately say goodbye to Quaker City Motorsports Park and Salem, Ohio. Track management is unwilling to work with us for the 2016 season. We would like to thank all the wonderful people who have enjoyed our event for all these years for the biggest and best ‘Hot Rods and Drag Racing!’ show in the area. It has been a true honor and a privilege to have you as our guests all these years, thank you all for 10 great years.”

The notice was posted at 6 p.m. Thursday on the event’s social media page. Its website said, “Thank you for 10 great years!”

The Facebook account also indicated that the event would stay in the Youngstown market but at another location in 2016. It did not specify where, although fliers were posted for a show in the Pittsburgh area.

Quaker City Motorsports Park is owned by Norm Fox. Grounds administrator, Alan Fox, said the track had no comment for now.

The Super Nats and Quaker City Super Cruise have run concurrently for nine of the 10 years. This year, they were held on different weekends for the first time.

The Super Nats billed itself as Ohio’s largest motorsports entertainment event featuring top dragsters, muscle cars and mild-to-wild street machines from over 14 states.

In addition to the rumble, roar and tire smoke, two nationally known concert venues have been part of the Super Nats, along with fireworks shows.

A call to the Super Nats for comment on this story was not returned.

lshields@salemnews.net