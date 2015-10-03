Boardman firefighters stress safety with heating devices

By Published:
BFD Safety Day. Oct. 3, 2015
It's all about the kids at the Boardman Fire Department Safety Day in Boardman on Saturday. Oct. 3, 2015

BOARDMAN TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve gotten our first taste of cooler weather. Folks are turning on furnaces and other heating devices.

With that in mind, the Boardman Fire Department hosted its annual Fire Safety Open House on Saturday.

Chief Mark Pitzer explains how the cooler temperatures can increase the chance of a fire starting. “A lot of fires do start with heating systems,” says Pitzer. “So it’s getting cooler, and people are starting to fire up their furnaces and stuff.”

Daylight Savings Time ends in four weeks. When you change your clocks, it’s a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke detectors too.

The idea behind the open house was to teach kids how important smoke detectors are and how they can save lives.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s