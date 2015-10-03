Boardman firefighters stress safety with heating devices

BOARDMAN TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve gotten our first taste of cooler weather. Folks are turning on furnaces and other heating devices.

With that in mind, the Boardman Fire Department hosted its annual Fire Safety Open House on Saturday.

Chief Mark Pitzer explains how the cooler temperatures can increase the chance of a fire starting. “A lot of fires do start with heating systems,” says Pitzer. “So it’s getting cooler, and people are starting to fire up their furnaces and stuff.”

Daylight Savings Time ends in four weeks. When you change your clocks, it’s a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke detectors too.

The idea behind the open house was to teach kids how important smoke detectors are and how they can save lives.