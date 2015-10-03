Northeast Ohio counties are deer crash ‘hot spots’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Motorists in Stark and Lorain counties in northeast Ohio might want to be extra vigilant now that it’s the season for deer to become more active.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says those two counties led Ohio in the number of deer crashes last year, with 514 reported in Stark County and 510 in Lorain County.

Five of the deer-car collision hot spots are in Northeast Ohio. Trumbull County had 408 deer crashes in 2014.

Other deer crash “hot spots” in 2014 were Richland County in northern Ohio with 503 crashes, and Clermont and Hamilton counties in southwest Ohio, with 481 and 434 crashes, respectively.

A study found that a two-mile stretch of State Route 64 in Lucas County in northwest Ohio had the most deer-vehicle crashes – 19 – of any specific location.

The DOT warns all Ohio motorists to watch for deer during this time of year.

