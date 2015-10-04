Youngstown parade highlights nonviolence as state of mind

Residents gathered in Youngstown, Ohio Sunday for a non-violence parade.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown celebrated nonviolence week Sunday.

People came together in downtown Youngstown for the 5th Annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally.

Penny Wells, director for Sojourn to the Past, said the goal for students is to become leaders for social justice and nonviolence in the community.

“Focus on the principals of nonviolence. Focus on thinking differently. Think before we act, and just try to be nonviolent in our minds and in our actions,” Wells said.

Wells said it takes a lot of preparation to put the event on every year. The planning for next year’s parade will start Monday.

