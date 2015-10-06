Boardman PD: Woman stabbed boyfriend, confessed to police

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is behind bars Tuesday after being charged with stabbing her boyfriend.

According to a police report, 38-year-old Danielle Wilson called police late last night and told them she had just stabbed her boyfriend at an apartment on Lemans Drive.

Police located the victim outside of a house on Aravesta Avenue with a stab wound to his chest.

The man first told officers a lighting fixture fell on him, but then admitted that Wilson stabbed him when officers told him that Wilson said she did it.

Wilson is charged with felonious assault.

The victim’s wounds are not life threatening.

