Storm Team 27: A beautiful start to the weekend

Saturday:   Becoming mostly sunny.
High:   62°

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for skies to become mostly sunny into Saturday afternoon.  Highs will build into the low 60’s.  Staying clear into Saturday night with lows falling into the middle 40’s.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Sunday will be another beautiful day with more sun and warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will cllimb to the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will feature nice weather Monday with a few showers into Monday night and Tuesday morning.  Temperatures will cool into Tuesday.

FORECAST:

Saturday night:   Mostly clear.
Low:   44°

Sunday:   Mainly sunny.
High:   71°

Monday:   Partly sunny.
High:   72°    Low:   50°

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower early.  (20%)
High:   57°    Low:  45°

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:   62°    Low:   45°

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower.  (20%)
High:   59°    Low:   45°

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (40%)
High:   52°    Low:   40°

Saturday:   Partly sunny.  Showers early.   (20%)
High:   50°    Low:   35°

Youngstown, Ohio Hourly Forecast


Youngstown, Ohio Extended Forecast


