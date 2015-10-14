Liberty Trustee candidate reports missing campaign signs



LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – With just a few weeks left until the election, one Liberty Township Trustee candidate is finding that his signs are disappearing.

Greg Cizmar said his smaller campaign lawn signs are gone, and only the metal stands remain; but the larger ones, on some of the townships busiest roads, were untouched.

Cizmar said he is frustrated, because he spent a lot of time and money on the signs to advertise his campaign and get his name out in the community.

“I can’t believe that. I mean, what do you do? It’s one of the most expensive things to run, you know, to spend money on signs and the time putting them in,” he said.

The Liberty Police Department took a report on the incident Wednesday morning and is investigating.