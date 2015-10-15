Two children struck during Mercer homecoming parade

Related Coverage Mercer elementary school student seriously injured during Homecoming parade



MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Zaleigh King was on the same float as her brother, Nick, when witnesses say his pant leg got stuck on the wheel, pulling him underneath it during Wednesday’s booster-sponsored Homecoming parade in mercer.

Zaleigh said she was terrified when she saw her brother under the float.

“We were hitting bumps, so I thought we were just hitting potholes in the ground, and then all of a sudden, my dad’s yelling, ‘Is that my son?'”

Nick, 10, was flown to Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh for major injuries, but he was listed in stable condition on Thursday afternoon.

Nick King’s grandfather, Wesley Zigo, said he is glad to hear that his grandson is recovering from the accident.

“We’re optimistic about it, at this point. We’ve heard no information to the contrary to think otherwise,” he said.

Minutes after that accident, a second boy, Caden Guiler, was hurt in another accident in the parking lot of Mercer High School. Police said he jumped off the trailer while it was still moving, slipped on wet pavement and fell right into the path of the wheels.

Guiler was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries to his legs.

Guiler’s aunt, Amber Mattocks, said her nephew’s injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Mercer Area School District Assistant Superintendent Ronald Rowe said the district is sending its support to the boys’ families.

“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of these kids and the community as a whole,” he said.

King’s family said the community’s support has been great. As for Nick, his sister said he is staying strong.

“He keeps fighting, and I hope he keeps fighting,” she said.