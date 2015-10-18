Harry Meshel tree dedication at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At YSU today, family members and friends dedicated a tree to a university leader.

Former State Senator Harry Meshel was honored with the dedication of a Buckeye tree near Tod Hall.

It was planted last year to celebrate Meshel’s 90th birthday. He is on the Board of Trustees at YSU.

Planting trees like this one, called the Autumn Splendor, is part of the school’s push to add more trees and green spaces to the campus.

“You want to see the educational institution grow and you want to see the foliage and the fauna…grow with it,” Meshel said. “That’s what Youngstown State has done.”

Meshel graduated from Youngstown College in 1949 after fighting in World War II. He taught political science at YSU for more than 20 years.


