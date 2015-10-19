State: Hostage situation prompting Ohio prison lockdown ends

Published:

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) – State prison officials say a hostage situation that prompted a lockdown at a central Ohio prison ended peacefully.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction spokeswoman said Sunday night that a hostage situation involving an employee and an inmate at the Mansfield Correctional Institution began about 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said the prison remained on lockdown status after the hostage situation was resolved around 9 p.m. Sunday.

WEWS-TV reports the State Highway Patrol assisted prison officials. No other information was released.

WKBN left a message with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Monday seeking more information.

This is a developing story. Check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 for the latest.

