Making a difference in Warren: Volunteers come together



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren is helping its own by taking part in National Make a Difference Day.

Businesses, organizations and churches all partnered together in more than 80 projects in Trumbull County to help those in need.

Warren’s North Mar church is doing its part by offering free oil changes to single moms and widows.

Pastor Paul Armitage says it’s just their small way of giving back.

“We are just trying to find entry points in our community to care for people in real simple and practical ways,” he said. “Oil is one of them.”

Several volunteers were changing oil as cars pulled in. Every woman who took advantage of their services was grateful.

Leslie Burgess is a grandmother to fourteen children and struggles to get by. She enjoys taking her grandkids to school and extra-curricular activities, but this takes a toll on her car.

“My time is more valuable to me than money, and taking them where they need to go…my car right now needed an oil change,” she said. “This is something I would have had to pay for and right now, with financial things…it was a great help to me.”

Mother of eight, Rhonda Robinson, is disabled and struggles financially.

“I appreciate North Mar Church giving back to the community,” Robinson said. “It’s a blessing. It really is a blessing.”

After volunteers had finished working, the Tribune Chronicle hosted a picnic to thank them for their hard work.

Sue Shafer, Tribune Chronicle Community Event Coordinator, said the newspaper felt it was important to be involved and thank them.

“It’s our way of thanking them,” Shafer said. “It’s great to get them all together. It’s a group of really great people.”

People who are now feeling a little better about the community in which they live.

