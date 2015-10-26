Howland heading to District Finals

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Morgan Scott’s penalty kick at 27:07 in the first half lifted Howland past Lakeview 1-0 in the Division II District Semifinals Monday night at Lakeview High School.

The Tigers outshot the Bulldogs 11-6 on the night.

Howland Goalkeeper Kamryn Buckley finished with 6 saves, while Lakeview’s Miranda Meffe with 10 saves in the setback.

Lakeview’s season ends with a record of 14-5 overall.

Howland improves to 9-6-3 overall, and advances to face Niles in the Div. II District Finals Thursday at YSU’s Farmer’s National Bank Field.

