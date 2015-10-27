Program aims to restore normalcy for breast cancer patients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday, WKBN 27 First News Anchor Lauren Wood spoke with several people involved in the American Cancer Society’s Look Good Feel Better program and Wig program.

The programs are designed to help cancer patients feel more like themselves.

Look Good Feel Better is a free makeup class with techniques to address eyebrow loss and skin problems.

The wig program offers women free wigs and connects them with stylists.

The American Cancer Society has a 24/7 hotline for more information on the program, which can be reached at 1-800-227-2345.

Those who have used them, say they’re life changing.

“If you look good, you feel good about yourself. So this kind of gives them an extra edge to get them through the next treatment, their next battle,” American Cancer Society Mission Delivery Program Manager Abigail Scassa said.

“You felt more normal. If there is such a thing. And you just felt more positive,” breast cancer patient and Yellow Brick Place founder Donna Detwiler said. “That you could fight it a little bit better because you felt better and looked better.”

The American Cancer society has other programs like Road to Recovery, which offers free transports to and from treatments. There is free lodging at the Hope Lodge for patients undergoing treatment in Cleveland, and a hotel partnership program with discounted rates.

The society also pairs breast cancer patients with other people going through the same journey.